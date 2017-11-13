Gas prices take slight dip but remain unusually high in Rockford

The Rockford area saw some slight relief at the pump this week. Gasbuddy.com says the average price fell nearly four cents this week to $2.65 a gallon. That price, however, is still roughly 62 cents higher than it was this same time last year.

Gas analysts say Hurricane Harvey sent prices higher nationally during a time we typically see them fall. And paying more at the pump could have consequences into the holidays. Experts say the continuation of high prices could mean people spend less on gifts this year.