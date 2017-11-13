RVC opens wellness clinic for its employees

Treating wellness -- not illness.



That's what Rock Valley College is hoping to do for its employees.

RVC just opened its employee wellness clinic Monday.



The goal is to give employees and their family members better access to services like physicals, screenings and vaccinations.

Another bonus for employees, the center is right on campus.



"The more we start focusing on wellness as I said before versus focusing on illness, we can create an opportunity where people can have a quality of life," said Doug Jensen, the President of RVC.

Services are available Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.