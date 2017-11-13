Hooked:  A Family Ruined by Opioids

One local family has lost two loved ones to overdose deaths: one 13-years-ago and the other just four months ago.
The most recent death has left the grieving family to take care of the overdose victim's one-year-old child.
WREX reporter Austin Love sits down with the entire family to talk about their experience with opioid abuse. Only on 13 News.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.