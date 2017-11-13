Hooked:  A Family Ruined by Opioids - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Hooked:  A Family Ruined by Opioids

One local family has lost two loved ones to overdose deaths: one 13-years-ago and the other just four months ago.

The most recent death has left the grieving family to take care of the overdose victim's one-year-old child. 

WREX reporter Austin Love sits down with the entire family to talk about their experience with opioid abuse. Only on 13 News.
 

