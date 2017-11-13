Rockford parolee arrested on drug, gun charges

A Rockford man who was recently paroled from prison has been arrested on drug and weapon charges.

Denzel Henson, 24, has been charged with delivery of cocaine 1-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver heroin 1-15 grams and unlawful use of weapon by a felon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says their narcotics unit was out Thursday investigating drug activity near the area of 5th Avenue and 9th Street in Rockford.

Investigators say they witnessed drug sales occurring out of a vehicle in the area and pulled over the suspected dealer (Henson).

Police say they found 3.3 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine and a handgun during the investigation. Henson is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Henson was recently released on parole.