Return of fall-like temperatures this week

After a bitterly cold end to the week last week, temperatures will right themselves and we will be right around average a few days this week.

The average high temperature for this week is between 47 degrees and 49 degrees, with an average low of 32 degrees. Just for comparison, the high temperature on Thursday the 10th was 32 degrees and then we dropped to 14 degrees Friday morning. We were almost 20 degrees colder than what is typical for this time of the month. In fact, our temperatures have been below average every day so far this month! That arctic air mass has left the Stateline and for the start of this work week we are under the influence of a surface high pressure system over central Illinois. This keeps us primarily dry today and tomorrow. Temperatures Monday will reach the low 40s. This gets us closer to average, but not quite reaching the upper 40s just yet.

A warm front lifts through the Stateline on Tuesday and our winds turn southerly. This will help push temperatures into the upper 40s on Tuesday. We continue upwards on Wednesday, where highs will sit in the low 50s accompanied by rain showers. This will be the first time seeing 50 degrees in almost 2 weeks. We will likely see 50 not once, but twice this week.

Enjoy the milder fall weather!

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp