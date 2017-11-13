Forreston High School student dies after overnight car crash

A Forreston High School Student has died after a car crash early Monday morning.

The Carroll County Coroner's Office says Drew E. Crase, 16, died in a single car crash around 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and 73.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Crase's car was going southbound when it traveled off the east side of the road and into a ditch. The car hit a driveway culvert, causing the car to become airborne. It landed upside-down in a pond. Crase was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.