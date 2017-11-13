Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a house fire in Boone County Monday morning.

The call for a house fire in the 12500 block of Poplar Grove Road in Poplar Grove went out around 9 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters at the scene say one man was inside the home at the time of the fire. He got out safely.

Firefighters believe the fire originated in the fireplace of the home and spread up the wall of insulation in the house.

The home sustained fire and smoke damage. No word yet on the cost of damages to the home.