House fire in Boone County Monday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

House fire in Boone County Monday morning

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
House fire in Poplar Grove House fire in Poplar Grove
House fire in Poplar Grove House fire in Poplar Grove
POPLAR GROVE (WREX) -

Firefighters from multiple departments were called to a house fire in Boone County Monday morning. 

The call for a house fire in the 12500 block of Poplar Grove Road in Poplar Grove went out around 9 a.m. Monday. 

Firefighters at the scene say one man was inside the home at the time of the fire. He got out safely. 

Firefighters believe the fire originated in the fireplace of the home and spread up the wall of insulation in the house.

The home sustained fire and smoke damage. No word yet on the cost of damages to the home.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.