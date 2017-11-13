Genoa Police investigate threat to high school

The Genoa Police Department says they are investigating a threat made on social media to the high school over the weekend.

Genoa Police say their department was notified on Sunday of a threat made to Genoa-Kingston High School.

Police say a school employee received a threat to the school via social media.

The police department says they are taking the threat very seriously and have an increased police presence at the high school all day. There will be a police presence at other district schools on Monday as well and all schools will be checked by police throughout the day.

An active investigation is going on to identify the sender of the threat.