Milk tanker truck crashes in Rockford

UPDATE - 8:40 AM: U.S. Bypass 20 is back open following a milk crash early Monday morning.

Rockford Police say a tractor trailer driving westbound on Bypass 20 just west of the 20th Street overpass had a front tire blow-out around 3:40 a.m.

The driver lost control of the truck, flipped over into the center median and slid into the eastbound lanes, blocking traffic.

Police say the driver of the truck was not injured, nor were any other drivers.

The truck was safely removed from the road just before 7:30 a.m. Police say there was no hazardous material at the scene.

