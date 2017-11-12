Attic catches fire in Rockford

No one is hurt after an attic fire in Rockford this morning.

Rockford Fire says crews arrived to the 2900 block of 16th street around 10 a.m. to find smoke coming from the roof of the home.

After a search, firefighters discovered the fire was coming from the attic and quickly brought the flames under control.

No one was inside the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials estimate the fire caused around $18,000 worth of damage.