Vigil planned for fallen Leaf River firefighter

Leaf River plans to hold a vigil in honor of a fallen firefighter who passed away this week.

Nineteen-year-old Gregory Wood died in a house fire at his own home around midnight on Thursday.

Four people were living in that home, all worked for the fire department.

The Ogle County Coroner's Office says Wood died in the fire. The three other occupants were injured.

Leaf River Fire Chief Steve Shelton says he's never experienced anything like this during his 30 years with the department and remembers Wood as someone who was passionate about serving his community.

The vigil is set for 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Leaf River Fire Department located at 205 W 3rd St in Leaf River, IL.

He was found in a second-floor bedroom and pronounced dead by the Ogle County Coroner.

The fire happened overnight. When emergency crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed. Three residents escaped the home and a fourth person was unaccounted for, according to the sheriff's office.

