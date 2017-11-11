Patterson family asks for federal investigation into Sunday's incident

Saturday marked the funeral for the other man who was killed in Sunday's incident, 49-year-old Eddie Patterson was laid to rest at Kingdom Authority Church in downtown Rockford.

While the evening was filled with tears and somber stories remembering Patterson, it was also a chance for the family to urge the community for what they say is a fair investigation.

Patterson's family and Kingdom Authority Church are together asking for a federal investigation into what happened on Sunday.

Around 1 a.m., 49-year old Patterson died during a traffic stop. A Rockford Police Officer also died.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force.

However, Patterson's family and Kingdom Authority say want a more thorough outside investigation to take place to avoid bias.

In a speech at Patterson's funeral, Pastor Melvin Brown says what happened was a terrible tragedy for both families and both deserve to know the truth of what happened.

Pastor Brown says the family of Patterson has an attorney. They are planning a march on Monday from Kingdom Authority to Rockford City Hall.