Hundreds attend funeral for fallen Rockford Police Officer

Thousands of law enforcement officers, family and friends of fallen Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox attended his funeral Saturday morning at First Free Church in Rockford to pay their respects.



Officer Cox was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning during a traffic stop. The 30-year-old veteran and officer leaves behind his wife, friends, family and all of his brothers and sisters in blue.



Officer Cox was an officer for the Rockford Police Department since December 2016. He was a class of 2006 Hononegah High School graduate and a graduate from Northern Illinois University. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army National Guard in 2010, and then worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division.



Officer Cox served on Rockford's force with his cousin Adam Cox, who took to Facebook shortly after his death, saying, "There is no one, yes no one, on this planet that I have more respect for. I can't claim to be the hardest working person around because that title goes to Jaimie. Jaimie doesn't observe the world and decide what he wants to do based on the successes or failures of others. Jaimie does what he wants and needs to do and the others follow his successes. He doesn't fail. I love my cousin."



The funeral started at 10 a.m. In respect of the family's wishes, 13 WREX did not have a camera inside. We're told indoor and outdoor ceremonies took place.



Following the funeral services, around 3,000 police cruisers will escort the body of Officer Cox for his final resting place. Police departments from across the nation are attending his funeral.