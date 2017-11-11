Saturday road closures planned during Officer Cox funeral procession

The Rockford Police Department, in conjunction with area law enforcement agencies, will be closing several roads during the funeral procession for fallen Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox.



After the funeral, around 11 a.m., more than a thousand police cruisers will line up and leave First Free Church, where the funeral was, and escort Officer Cox's coach with his casket inside to the Fitzgerald Funeral Home on S. Mulford Road.



The more than 20-mile route will wind through the north, south, east and west sections of town.



The procession is expected to last more than 2 hours.



Spring Creek Road is closed already from N. Mulford Rd. east to Reid Farm Rd. to provide adequate space for the funeral procession to line up. Rockford Police said this road closure will remain in effect until 1 p.m.



Local traffic will be allowed from the East near Reid Farm Rd. for those living in the area.



The City has also issued travel and viewing advisories beginning 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.



- North/South traffic through town between Mulford Rd. on the east and Springfield Avenue to the west will be significantly impacted during the procession. Those intersections include major roadways intersecting with E. State and W. State St., Charles St., Broadway, and Alpine at Newburg.

- Citizens viewing and lining the procession route are reminded there is no on-street parking allowed directly on the route to allow for the procession to move through the area; citizens are encouraged to park in near-by lots, and side streets off the direct route.

- Procession viewers in retail lots, particularly on the north side of East State St., may not have access out of the lot until after the procession has cleared.

- Individuals going about daily activities and travel throughout town are encouraged to find alternate routes to popular retail locations far east and north and to anticipate delays.

"The City of Rockford thanks citizens in advance for their patience and support during this time," stated a news release.