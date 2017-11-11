Eddie Patterson to be laid to rest Saturday

Eddie Patterson is scheduled to be laid to rest tomorrow. Patterson was killed in a tragic accident that also took the life of 30-year-old Rockford Police officer Jaimie Cox.

Family and friends of Patterson will say their last goodbyes to Eddie Patterson at Kingdom Authority Church on North Court Street in Rockford. Visitation is scheduled for 3 o'clock p.m. and funeral services will begin at 4 p.m.

A lot is still unknown in the incident that claimed the lives of Cox and Patterson. Patterson is considered a suspect. What is known is that Patterson was pulled over by Officer Cox and that at some point there was a scuffle which resulted in Cox getting caught in Patterson's car and Patterson shot dead in his car a few blocks away.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation and support for both Patterson's family and Cox's family has been shown across the community.