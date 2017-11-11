Santa returns to Cherryvale Mall for holiday season

The holiday season has officially begun and Santa has already come to town early.
He's at CherryVale Mall and was there to help light the mall's Christmas tree and visit with kids who waited in line to see him. Santa arrived on the CherryVale Train to give hugs and take pictures with the kids.
Santa will be at CherryVale Mall everyday for the rest of the holiday season.
