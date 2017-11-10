Children create card for Rockford officers in honor of fallen comrade

A group of children showed their support to Officer Jaimie Cox and police with handmade cards.

The children are all from the Ryan Jury Child Development Learning Center at SwedishAmerican. They created dozens of cards to not only thank officers for their service, but express sadness for the loss of Cox.

Police stopped by the center Friday morning to collect the cards. It was especially touching for one officer there, who worked with Co on the day shift.

"Seeing the kids brings out some emotions but it also it kinda excites me that these kids understand what we're going through and they understand it a little bit and they're trying to help," said Officer Matt Williams.

Williams says he plans to save the cards to help officers get through the tough days that lie ahead.