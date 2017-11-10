Parking situation changes ahead of Officer Cox's funeral

The Rockford Police Department is expecting thousands of law enforcement officers for Saturday's procession after the funeral.



They have made the decision to restrict parking to the general public for the funeral at First Free Church. Only officers and fallen Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox's family will be reserved spots in that parking lot.



The city has arranged for shuttles to carry people who want to attend the 10 a.m. funeral from City First Church across the street from First Free.



A police department spokeswoman says several shuttles will carry people over to the funeral at First Free throughout the morning, and then back to the City First parking lot afterward.



PARKING: City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61114

FUNERAL: First Free Rockford, 2223 N Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61107