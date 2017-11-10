Rain, a dusting of snow coming Saturday night

As the weather warms up this weekend, soggy weather joins in. Much of the activity will be light rain, but some light snow may mix in with the rain as well.

The showers start up tonight, possibly as late as midnight, as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. We'll see light rain early on, and as conditions cool overnight, a rain/snow mix or light snow may take over for brief stretches. If we do see some snowflakes, they'll stick only to grassy or non-pavement surfaces, since those are generally cooler than the pavement. Be ready for wet roads regardless tonight and early Sunday, and be careful on bridges and overpasses.

The light rain showers last through Sunday morning. Again, a few flakes may mix in. All told, there may be less than 1/2" of snow on the grass between Saturday night and early Sunday. Rain showers should wrap up by the end of Sunday morning.

Warmer weather in the 40's and 50's returns by the middle of next week, so when our next chances for rain arrive Wednesday morning and Thursday evening, the weather will be warm enough for only rain showers.

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner