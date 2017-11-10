Photos: Community shows its support for Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox

Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox died following an incident during a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

The Rockford community has been showing its support for Officer Cox, his family and the Rockford Police Department all week by hanging up blue ribbons, putting up blue lights outside their homes, leaving flowers near the scene where he died and by hanging up signs.

Visitation for Officer Cox is scheduled for Friday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. His funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m., with a police funeral procession going throughout the city to follow.

The procession is expected to last about 2-3 hours. It will be air on 13 WREX, and it will be streamed on our website and Facebook page.

