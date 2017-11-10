Funeral for Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox today at 10 AM; procession through the city to follow

The funeral for fallen Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday morning, will be held today, Saturday, November 11. A procession immediately following the service.

The funeral will be at First Free Rockford, 2223 North Mulford Road, beginning at 10 a.m.

A visitation service for Officer Cox was held Friday afternoon and evening. Law enforcement members and the community are welcome to attend the funeral.

WREX will be airing the funeral procession, which is expected to last between 2-3 hours. It will also be streamed live on our website and Facebook page.

The city is advising drivers to expect delays or use alternate routes in the areas surrounding Spring Creek and North Mulford Roads during visitation hours and before and after the funeral service. Local law enforcement agencies will be directing traffic in the area.

The city says that traffic will be significantly impacted during the procession Saturday between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., especially north-south traffic between Mulford Road and Springfield Avenue. Those planning on watching along the procession route are reminded there is no on-street parking allowed directly on the route, and drivers are encouraged to park in near-by lots and side streets off the direct route.

Procession viewers in parking lots, particularly those north of East State Street, may not have access out of the lot until after the procession is done.

Drivers who need to travel through the city Saturday are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

Police say Cox, 30, was killed early Sunday morning following an incident during a traffic stop. Cox made the stop in the area of East State Street and Dawn Avenue just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

A short time later, Cox made a brief transmission indicating he needed assistance. Officers responded to the area and found a single vehicle crash about two blocks north of the original stop.

Offices at the scene found the driver who had been pulled over, 49-year-old Eddie Patterson, dead inside the crashed vehicle. Officers also found Cox at the scene of the crash, critically injured. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Autopsy results for Officer Cox revealed he died of blunt force trauma likely caused by the crash. His death is being ruled a homicide.

An autopsy on Patterson revealed he died of gunshot wounds believed to be the result of Officer Cox firing his gun.