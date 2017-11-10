UPDATE: Suspect accused of hate crime at local synagogue surrenders

A man accused of leaving a hate picture on a synagogue in Winnebago County has turned himself in.

Steven Pond, 27, faces hate crime and disorderly conduct charges. The Sheriff's Office says he turned himself in on Friday. Surveillance video from the synagogue captured the incident Tuesday. It was not clear what the picture said or depicted.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a person who left a hate picture on the door to a synagogue.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in these surveillance photos. The incident occurred Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, 815-319-6300, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.