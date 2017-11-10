YWCA hosts meeting on opioid epidemic

Ending the stigma. That's what area experts hope to do to help treat opioid addiction in the stateline.

"People don't want to necessarily scream from the rooftop that they're going to rehab or they have an addiction," said Rosecrance Administrator of Child and Adolescent Services Steve Smith.

"By starting the conversation hopefully these 20 people take it to 20 more people."

The YWCA hosted a talk to find out how to combat the area's opioid addiction problem.

Experts say the answer is to keep people from getting addicted in the first place through education and also making sure people who are addicted get help.

However,Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says half of the battle is getting addicts to seek that help.

"By education, by letting the community know that there is still resources out there, there are still programs still out there, reiterating over and over again and keeping it in the limelight that this is something that's not going to go away unless we work together as a team to make it go away," said Hintz.

96 people in Winnebago County died last year of an opioid overdose.

