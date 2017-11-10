Dollar General robbed by man with a gun

Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dollar General on the 1400 block of Kishwaukee Street on Thursday night.

Officials say that a man entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The cashier gave him an unknown amount of money and the suspect then left the scene.

The suspect is described as white male, in his 30's or 40’s, 5’7″-5’10” tall and 220 pounds.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers.