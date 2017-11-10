Orton Keyes housing development breaks ground on renovations

Gorman & Company announced today that they broke ground at the Orton Keyes housing development today.

The 175 unit development was built in 1972 and was in need of a pretty big face lift. The rehabilitation will not displace any residents throughout the process.

Some of the changes will be to update systems, modernizing units, amenity enhancements and energy saving upgrades. Not displacing residents and upgrading their units is something property managers say is very important.

"That's been about the residents. It hasn't been about anything else but changing the lives of the folks that live here everyday here at Orton Keyes." Said IL Marketing President of Gorman & Company Andre Blakely

Tours of both a renovated and non renovated unit will be held until the project is complete.