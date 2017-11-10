Trek for Troops in honor of fallen Byron Marine

A Trek for Troops is happening in Ogle County to honor a Byron native's ultimate sacrifice in service.

Byron high school graduate Alec Catherwood was killed in Afghanistan while he was serving in the Marines.

Alec was a member of the 3/5 Dark Horse Battalion.

In his memory, his family and friends will walk on Veterans Day weekend to raise money for Dark Horse Lodge, a veteran retreat center in Tennessee started by his parents.

One friend is pledging to walk 100 miles carrying a 100 pound sand bag.



"We leave no American military members leaves anyone behind. That's to carry them back with you at all costs. And that's to symbolize the weight of the world we put on these men and women who we send in to combat zones,"said Jerry Oleson

Oleson says if you can't get out for Trek for Troops, the next best thing you can do is simply thank a veteran for his or her service