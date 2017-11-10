Rockford store giving free blue light bulbs in honor of Officer Cox

A local store is giving away free blue light bulbs

Visions Lighting on Riverside Boulevard is giving away blue bulbs in exchange for a monetary donation.



All donations that are collected will be given to the family of Officer Jaime Cox at Alpine Bank.



For them it's important to support their officers especially in a time like this.



"It hurt our heart when we heard what happened and we just want to come out and say we're there and we wanted to let the community know that we're there for them, we're hoping," said Shelley Trussoni.

The store received 500 bulbs Thursday giving one bulb per family until supplies last.