Rockford native Woollacott looks to take next step in sophomore season at NIU

Abby Woollacott was a dominant force in the paint for Rockford Lutheran. She played sparingly as a freshman at Northern Illinois last year, but looks to take the next step in her basketball career with a more pronounced role as a sophomore.

Woollacott says she's learned a lot from senior Kelly Smith, NIU's starting center.

"It's nice having Kelly there," Woollacott said. "She's a senior post player. She's had a lot of game minutes. Just learning from her and working out with her is really cool. It's a lot of fun."

The two post players battle everyday in practice, and push each other's limits in the weight room. It's a mutually beneficial relationship.

"Abby's gotten really strong," Smith said of her sophomore teammate. "I'm actually her lifting partner most days. We do all the main lifts. She's really, really strong and really hard to guard down low when she backs you down."

The Huskies hope that translates to the court this season. Northern Illinois opens the new season Friday night on the road at Eastern Illinois.