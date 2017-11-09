Rochelle football gets 2nd straight playoff rematch

Rochelle's football team avenged a regular season loss to Johnsburg with a second round playoff win last week. The Hubs get a chance to avenge another one of their losses as they take on Morris in the 4-A quarterfinals.

Rochelle has made the playoffs in 18 of Kevin Crandall's 24 seasons as the team's head coach.

"Our community has been spoiled over the years," Crandall said. "Our kids have had a lot of success. They don't necessarily get excited all the time when it starts. Now the excitement certainly builds."

The Hubs lost a close one the first time they played Morris this season.

"We're pretty outmatched size-wise," Crandall said. "They're much bigger than we are. The first game we were really physical with them. It was a close game. Our kids are really looking forward to the opportunity."

While this season is Crandall's final year as Rochelle's head coach, he's putting the focus on the kids.

"I've tried to make sure we downplay that as much as we can," Crandall said of his looming retirement from coaching. "It's never been about me. It's about them. Their opportunity to put their mark on our program. A chance to stay together and have a couple more weeks together. I hope that for them more than anything."

The Hubs travel to Morris for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.