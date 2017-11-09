Dixon selects next Police Chief

Dixon has announced their next Chief of Police.

The City of Dixon has selected detective sergeant Steven Howell, Jr. to serve as the next Dixon Police Chief.

Howell, 42, is a 34 year Dixon resident and an 18 year veteran of the department.

The selection was made following an extensive interview process administered by an advisory committee of city leaders, distinguished police chiefs, and other key stakeholders.

The position opened up last month after former police chief Danny Langloss stepped down to become Dixon's City Manager.

“We had many qualified applicants for this process, but Howell’s progressive leadership style and strong contributions and commitment to the goals and innovative strategies of the department stood out to the entire committee,” Langloss said.

The position was posted internally and initially six Dixon Police officers applied for the job. One of applicants dropped out last Friday. An advisory committee narrowed the search to two finalists, and then gave the City Manager a recommendation to pick Howell.

Howell graduated from Dixon High School in 1994 and then served six years in the military. he began his career as a patrol officer in 1999. He was appointed as a designated officer in charge of a patrol shift in 2002, and then served as a detective before he was promoted to Sergeant in 2008.

In 2015, Howell was again promoted to detective sergeant.