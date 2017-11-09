Over 2,000 seasonal jobs still available at UPS in Rockford

Anyone who is looking for seasonal work, there are still lots of opportunities out there.

UPS says they are still looking to hire over 2,000 workers at the Rockford Air Hub, which is located at 3300 Airport Drive.

The company says it is now hiring for all full- and part-time seasonal positions, also including drivers and driver-helpers.

UPS says they are predicting moving a record number of packages this holiday season: about 750 million in all.

