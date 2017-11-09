Rockford Police, state's attorney announce multiple murder charges

Authorities in Winnebago County have announced several suspects have been arrested in connection with three murder cases in Rockford.

Thursday morning a press conference was held by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office and Rockford Police. Authorities announced five arrests have been made in connection with three unrelated murder cases.

State's Attorney Joe Bruscato announced that a teenager who was originally charged as a juvenile for the murder of 12-year-old Donavan Ruland, is now charged as an adult. Ruland was shot and killed while riding an ATV near the intersection of 16th Avenue and 4th Street May 24, 2017. Police arrested 16-year-old Anthony Jenkins over the summer and he has now been charged as an adult following an indictment by the grand jury. He faces 17 counts, including 16 counts of murder.

If convicted, Jenkins could face up to life in prison.

On January 13, 2015, police were called out the 700 block of Oakley Avenue on a report of a shooting. Police found Benito Martinez, 28, dead at the scene. Tarina Mitchell, was found shot inside an SUV and was pronounced dead at Rockford Memorial Hospital a short time later. Another man was found in the SUV and has been treated for multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital. A fourth victim later arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say 29-year-old Terrick Mackey has been charged in connection with this shooting. He faces 36 counts of murder. He has also been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed habitual criminal, felon possession of a firearm and mob action.

On December 4, 2015, police were called out to the Fairgrounds Housing Complex on Tanner Court on a report of a murder victim. Police found 25-year-old Rachel Garrett inside an apartment there. She had been shot and died at the scene.

Three suspects have now been charged with her murder: Deontay Gunnell, 22, Donnie Williams, 21, and Lonnie Williams, 21. The three have also been charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a firearm by a felon and mob action.

All five suspects are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

