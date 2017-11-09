RPS hosts community meetings to name new elementary schools

Rockford Public Schools wants the community's help to name elementary schools under construction.

The school district is holding two community meetings to get input. The first is Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Flinn Middle School and the next meeting is Thursday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the RPS Administration Building in the 3rd floor board room, 501 7th St. Discussion will continue at the Operations Committee meeting on Dec. 5. A recommendations could be made to the school board in December, with a vote in December or January.

According to RPS 205 school board policy, a name can only be considered if it has at least 50 signatures. Name can include people, historical landmarks and geographic locations. If a person's name is submitted, school board policy states that person must have been deceased for at least 2 years.

Petitions must be submitted at the Board of Education Office at the Administration Building at 501 7th Street by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, to be considered.

The district has already received petitions recommending two names for the new school in Cherry Valley: Cherry Valley School, named for the village and Leonard B. Keller, a former Cherry Valley resident, Guilford High School graduate and U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War who received the medal of honor.

One of the two schools will likely be named for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., following a school board approved facilities plan.