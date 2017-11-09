Five year anniversary of death of Jeannie Hayes

Wednesday was a somber anniversary for 13 WREX.

5 years ago-- Jeannie Hayes suddenly passed away.

Jeannie, who was a news anchor with WREX, Died of a rare form of leukemia-- an illness she didn't even know she had until 2 days before her death.

She was 29 years old.

Since her passing, Summerfield Zoo named an exhibit in her honor, her family published two children's books she was working on and a bench in her name was dedicated outside the Nicholas Conservatory.