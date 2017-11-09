Rockford author documenting stories of all RPD officer deaths

Seven officers from the Rockford Police Department have died while serving on the force.

One local author wants to make sure all their stories are told.

"I really believe that telling their story is very important. They shouldn't be forgotten, they should never be forgotten," said local author Kathi Kresol.

Kresol has researched the fallen heroes for years.

Lorenzo "Jack" Gillogly was the first Rockford cop ever killed. His murder was in 1917.

Then Officer Frank Cichella in 1927.

Seven months later Arthur Bassett was murdered in front of his fiance.

45 years would pass before the next officer, Charles Jefrey Williams, would die.

Then in 1980 Officer Randall Blank was killed and Detective Kevin Rice in 2001.

All of them were shot to death.

Kresol hasn't documented stories on Rice or Cox, but says she plans to when the time is right.

"I will finish up, I will do the Kevin Rice story and the other ones. I've been doing it chronologically for years so I'll get there. It's too fresh right now, it's too fresh," said Kresol.

Kresol says she someday wants to put all of her writings and pictures she's collected of the fallen officers on display so the public can see them and honor them.

