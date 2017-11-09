Subway robbed by man with a gun - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Subway robbed by man with a gun

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are searching for a man who robbed a Subway on Wednesday afternoon. 

Officials say that the suspect is a black male who had a black bandana over his face. The suspect entered the Subway and pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money.

The suspect then left the store on foot with an unknown amount of money. 

The Subway is located at the 1300 block of Kishwaukee Street. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

