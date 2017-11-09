Club Blue announces 2018 grant recipients

Club Blue announced it's 2018 grant winner's today at an event at Francesco's in Rockford. The message of the event was helping out the community because it helps those in need and makes the community better as a whole.

The committee's winners this year are the CASA Project and Roscrance's Berry Campus. Both groups plan to use the grants to help better the lives of children in our area. The CASA Project or, Court Appointed Special Advocates for kids plans to use the grant money to hire more staff which will allow the organization to use that new staff to train new volunteers.

The other winner, Rosecrances' Berry Campus plans to use the grant money to remodel the Berry Campus to include new Play Therapy and Sensory rooms to supplement the more traditional talk therapy used to help children with mental health issues.

Members of the Club were happy to see the positive impact that the grants will have on the community.

"It's all about the local representation. It's about trying to make our community better." said Gina Caruana, the Senior VP of the Illinois Bank & Trust's consumer department.

"It's just rewarding to see the fruits of everyone's time, talent and treasure really coming to life." said Kay Wadsworth, the VP of Private Banking at the Illinois Bank & Trust.

The next Club Blue event will be on April 20th at a secret location for their exclusive nightclub party.