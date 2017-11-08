Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals meets to discuss Rockto - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals meets to discuss Rockton Asphalt Plant

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Winnebago County Zoning Board of Appeals met today to discuss a controversial issue within the county. The Rockton Asphalt plant has been a topic for complaints for many residents living near the plant. A lot of these complaints have been centered around whether or not the plant is safely disposing of the asphalt and cement that's made there and not used. 

The topic of the meeting was whether or not to build a recycling plant next door. An application to build the plant was reviewed tonight. 

