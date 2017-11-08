Murder trial begins in Belvidere teen's death

The murder trial of a man accused of killing a teenager in Belvidere started Wednesday.



This happened four years ago.



18-year-old Giovanni Galicia was found gunned down in a car near Lakeshore Drive.



Police tracked down three people they believe are connected with the shooting.

Anthony Perez was one of them.



Jury selection got underway Wednesday. The trial will be at the Boone County Courthouse the rest of this week.

