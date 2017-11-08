Trial date set in Ogle County boating death case

An Ogle County man accused of killing a woman while driving his boat drunk on the rock river last year will face a jury trial in February.

During a hearing Wednesday afternoon, the Feb. 14 start date was set.



Marc Mongan has been charged with seven felonies, including three counts of reckless homicide,three counts of reckless conduct, and one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.



The case began last summer when mongan was arrested after he allegedly crashed his boat into another boat that 31-year-old Megan Wells was riding in.

She was thrown into the rock river near Oregon and died from her injuries.