November no stranger to cold conditions

This November has felt plenty chilly at times, and the weather is just getting started. The 30's are coming for the end of the work week as an area of Arctic high pressure slides into the region.

The weather feels harsher than usual, since it was only 2 1/2 weeks ago that temperatures were near 80 degrees. A steep drop in temperatures followed, leaving us in the 40's for a long stretch since.

The extra cold snap isn't the most extreme on record, however. November 9th's coldest day was in 1957 at 33°, and November 10th's was at 29° in 1933. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will come close to these values, but likely won't break their respective records. The coldest November temperature on record is -10°, set on November 26, 1977. For reference, the average high around this time of year is 52°, and the low around 33°.

A typical November, by the way, usually has 18 days below 50°, with 8 days below 40°. While the 2 days this week in the 30's will feel extra cold, they are right within the average amount we see during a typical November. Stay warm!

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner