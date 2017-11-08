Family spokesperson shares details of Eddie Patterson

Days after an officer is killed in the line of duty, we are learning more about the other man who died.

Officer Cox was killed early Sunday morning during a traffic stop. A suspect in his death is 49-year-old Eddie Patterson, who also died.

An autopsy report shows Patterson died from gunshot wounds, likely the result of Officer Cox firing his gun, according to the city.

We sat down with a Patterson family spokesperson on Wednesday who says the family is hurting after the loss of their brother, father and friend.

But, they also say they're grieving for the death of Officer Cox.

"They're very sorry for the life of the officer that was taken," said spokesperson for the family Pastor Melvin Brown.

That was Pastor Melvin Brown, who is speaking on behalf of the Patterson family.

According to Brown, Eddie was a well-liked man in the community. He had three kids and four grandkids.

He worked at the BMO Harris Bank Center for 14 years.

Patterson did have a criminal record and served time in prison nearly 20 years ago for battery to a child. However, his family says he'd been out of trouble for more than a decade.

While his family says he wasn't violent and they can't believe Eddie would kill an officer, they continue to wait for answers from the task force investigation.

"We respect the Rockford Police Department and the great work they do in the city of Rockford, but we also respect this young man and we don't understand what caused him to lose his life," said Brown.

The family is still working on funeral arrangements for Patterson.

Patterson's family also says he was driving with a revoked license and a mismatched license plate on Sunday, a reason they believe he may have been pulled over.