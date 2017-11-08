Athlete of the Week - Kaite Asche

Durand senior volleyball player Kaite Asche is our new WREX Athlete of the Week. Asche is the senior leader for the Lady Bulldogs as they make their first ever trip to the state tournament.

"I think it's a great experience for everyone to see it, especially the younger kids," Asche said of the trip to state. "To know what it feels like to go through this."

Asche and her teammates have believed this was possible ever since losing in Sectionals last year.

"We got notebooks where we would write, 'We will go to state this year,' that motivated us this year," Asche said.

Durand hopes to add a page to the notebook that says, 'We won state this year," and they'll get started on that mission Friday morning at 10:30 at Redbird Arena.