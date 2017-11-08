Lutheran's Davis signs with Cal Baptist

The early signing period for high school athletes opened Wednesday, with Rockford Lutheran's Madison Davis wasting no time in signing her National Letter of Intent. Davis signed to play basketball at California Baptist, an NCAA Division II school that will transition to Division I next season.

"I remember when I first got on campus I knew right away," Davis said of her decision. "I was like, I belong here. My dad said he could see the sparkle in my eye."

Davis has played a key role for the Lady Crusaders the past few years, and will have an even bigger role on the team as a senior following the graduation of fellow NCAA Division I players Kailyn Strawbridge and Ashlei Lopez. Davis also played volleyball and did track and field for the Lady Crusaders, while maintaining high standards in the classroom.