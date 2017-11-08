From prescription to problem

"I want her back, but I don't want her back the way she was" said Rockford resident Nancy Williams.



A mother's cry-for her daughter



"There's a hole in me I don't know can ever be filled" said Williams.



For Nancy Williams... It's a pain- "That doesn't have a name" and despite losing her daughter three months ago to an overdose-that pain remains "and it still goes on"



Her daughter Jenny died at the age of 49 after overdosing on heroin that was laced with Fentanyl.



"She started going downhill slowly" said Williams.

After being injured in an accident, Jenny received opiate pain killers.



"She was in constant pain, she had been for years" said Williams. A chronic pain-that needed a fix.



"People really don't want to live that way" said Mercy Health Medical Director, John Dorsey

With a dependency, which Dr. Dorsey says, occupies people's lives

"The abuse potential of those narcotics was underestimated" said Dorsey.

And now, more families like the Williams' are seeing their loved ones go from a prescription-- to a problem.

"He was prescribed an Opioid" said Mother, Amy McCormick.

And before her eyes-- Amy watched her son change for the first time.

"It's hard to watch your little boy turn into this person, it's an addiction, it's a disease period" said McCormick.

A family seeking help "It was his asking at the time to go to the program" but that help was only temporary "its an unbelievable addiction" and Amy's son-- relapsed and is now seeking treatment for a second time.

"It's amazing to me, they want the help but they want the drug more" said McCormick.

Drugs that now have many doctors questioning whether to prescribe them.

"I have some docs who even refuse to prescribe Opioids entirely out of fear" said Dorsey.

A fear, leaving those doctors at a stand-still.

"we need these medications" "we need to use them at the lowest dose at the shortest amount of time, in the most appropriate patients" said Dorsey"

Now hoping this change -- will lead to the demise of this epidemic rather than the patients who end up abusing the drugs.

"These are not bad people, these are not evil people, these are people that have a medical problem" said Dorsey.

It's something Amy knows all too well... And why she got her son the help he needs.

"You have to get treatment or you're going to die" said McCormick.

The help that Nancy's daughter... never got the chance to get.

"Shes gone and shes not coming back" said Williams.



