Nicholson Hardware sells out of blue light bulbs to honor fallen officer

The community continues to show signs of support for fallen officer Jaimie Cox—many by lighting their porches with blue bulbs.

Nicholson Hardware in downtown Rockford put in an order for the blue light bulbs. It started out with 1,200 Wednesday morning and sold out in 2 hours. The family-owned store has family members who are police officers and says it's happy to support the Rockford Police Department.

"It just seems like when something goes wrong, people are willing to step up, answer the call and help where it's needed," Jake Nicholson said. "Right now it's needed for our police department and Jaimie Cox's family and friends."

All proceeds of the blue light bulb sales will go toward the Jaimie Cox Memorial Fund organized by Alpine Bank.