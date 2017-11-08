Northern Lights could be visible in the Stateline

Have you ever wanted to see the Northern Lights? You might get lucky tonight. A weak geomagnetic storm will be going on through Saturday night. This means that sometimes the aurora borealis are sometimes visible farther south than usual. People in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa reported already seeing the Northern Lights Tuesday night. If you can head into northern Wisconsin or northern Michigan, you may have a better viewing potential, but there is a chance that the greenish glow could reach as far south as Illinois.

The aurora borealis are the result of the upper layers of the Earth's atmosphere being disturbed by solar wind. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night and clear on Thursday night. To optimize potential viewing, head away from city lights and let your eyes adjust to the darkness. You'll want to look North along the horizon and avoid any trees or hills in your line of sight.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp