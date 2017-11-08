Appino steps down as Auburn Head Football Coach

On Wednesday, Auburn High School Football Coach Dan Appino announced that he will be stepping down from his position.

Appino spent six seasons leading the Auburn Knight's football team.

In a statement Appino wrote, "I have reached a point in my career and life where the energy and enthusiasm needed to maintain that high-level position has eclipsed my ability and desire to fulfill those needs on a continual basis.”

Under him, the Knights made it to the IHSA playoffs in five of Appino's six years leading the program. He earned a 43-20 win-loss record, including two NIC-10 championships.

Off the football field, every senior who completed the football program graduated high school, and more than 20 student-athletes went on to college to play football.

Longtime Assistant Coach JP Toldo is set to replace Appino in the 2018 season, pending RPS Board approval.

Matt Parker, Director of Athletics and Activities said about Appino in a statement, "Coach Appino changed the culture of Auburn Football and implemented core principles in the program: being on time, a class act, and an aggressive learner. Those principles helped the program thrive, and Coach Toldo will continue that mindset and culture.”

In a statement, Appino acknowledged his coaching staff and also his players. "The growth of the Auburn football program would not have occurred so rapidly without the constant efforts of my stellar coaching staff,” Appino said. "I am thankful to have experienced, worked with, and coached up Auburn student-athletes. My coaching life has truly been a blessing.”

Appino will remain on staff at Auburn High School as a counselor.