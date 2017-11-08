Hidden Valley selling mini ranch kegs

Having a tough time finding the perfect gift for the ranch dressing lover in your life? Look no further than Hidden Valley and their mini ranch keg.
The stack-able keg holds up to 5 liters of dressing. According to Hidden Valley, there is a special coating inside that meets FDA specs and keeps the dressing fresh.
The purchase also includes a year supply of Hidden Valley Ranch.
One mini keg goes for $50, and orders will start shipping on December 11.
