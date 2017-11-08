RAVCB meets to talk upcoming tourism plans in Rockford

The Rockford Area Visitors and Convention Bureau hosted its quarterly meeting to talk about what it's doing to draw people in to the city.

Social media and blog posts are being used to tap in to the digital world and events like Stroll on State coming up are expected to draw thousands to downtown

City leaders say that's not just good for visitors, but people right here at home.

"The tourism industry supports over 2800 jobs in Winnebago County. It brings in 350 million dollars of economic spending every year," said RACVB Director of Marketing and Affairs Josh Albrecht.

"Those are some really key, big stats to showcase the power of tourism for us."

Stroll On State is the city's next major event.

It's from 2-9pm on Nov. 25 in downtown Rockford.